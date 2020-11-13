Waterloo—Rita K. Betts, 68, of Waterloo, formerly of Evansdale, died Wed, Nov. 11, 2020 at Ravenwood Specialty Care of natural causes. She was born April 18, 1952 in Waterloo the daughter of Irven and Alfreda Bedard Wirtz. She married Lonny Betts on Jan. 25, 1997; he preceded her in death on Jan. 13, 2012. Rita worked as a bus driver for Waterloo Schools for over 30 years and owned and operated Cedar Valley Redemption Center, retiring in 2012. Survived by: 3 sons, Lenny Betts, Teddy (Teffany) Barker, Tony (Shane) Barker all of Waterloo; a daughter, Amanda (Aaron Burch) Betts of New Hartford; 13 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren and a special niece, Stacy (Shane) Utsler of Hudson. Preceded in death by: her parents; husband; 2 sisters, Kathy Thomas, Barbara Wirtz; 2 brothers, Keith Wirtz and one in infancy; and her mother-in-law, Florence Hayes. Services: will be held 11:00 a.m. Mon., Nov. 16, 2020 at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel with inurnment at a later date in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. Sun. at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel and also one hour before the service. A video of the service will be posted to the funeral home website. Memorials: may be directed to the family. Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel is in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.