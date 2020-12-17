Rita G. Weiden

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville with burial in St. Athanasius Cemetery, Jesup. Public visitation will be from 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgway and continue for one hour before services at the church on Friday. Face covering and social distancing is required if attending either of these events. The mass will be livestreamed on the Immaculate Conception/St. Joseph Facebook page.