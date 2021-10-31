February 14, 1935-October 24, 2021

WATERLOO-Rita Cummings, 86, of Waterloo, died Sunday, October 24 at home.

She was born February 14, 1935 in North Washington, daughter of Lawrence and Marie Papenheim Elenz. She married Bernard W. Cummings, Sr. on February 16, 1953, in North Washington. He died October 4, 1995.

Rita owned and operated Red’s Diner in Evansdale. She was an active volunteer at MHI, Evansdale Amvets and Blue Star Mother’s. She received several Governor’s awards for her volunteer services.

Survivors include: five sons, Randy Cummings of La Porte City, Ronnie Cummings, Kenny (Sheryl) Cummings both of Waterloo, Jim Cummings of Lamont and an adopted son, Christopher Cummings of Oelwein; three daughters, Lois Cummings of Northfield, Mary Cummings-Faulkner of Oelwein and Karen Cole of Waterloo; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; two sons, Bernard “Butch” Cummings, Jr. and Timothy “Tim” Cummings; a daughter, Patricia “Pat” Cummings-Jones; a great-granddaughter, Scarlet Cole; and her siblings, Mary Ann Webb, Leo Elenz, Theresa Stremcha, Barbara Bormann, John Elenz, Larry Elenz, Rosie Merrick, Katie Schmit, Mike Elenz, Alice Kintzle, Matilda “Tillie” Havlik and Margaret Faber.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 1 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation will be from 2 until 6 p.m. Sunday, October 31, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street. Visitation will continue for one hour before services at the church.

Memorials: May be directed to the family.

