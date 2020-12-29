January 2, 1942-December 26, 2020
Rita Campbell, 78, of Waterloo, died Saturday, December 26, at her home. She was born January 2, 1942 in Waterloo, the daughter of Leonard Bahl Sr. and Mabel Stocks Bahl and graduated from East High School in 1959. Rita married Martin Hughbanks in 1959 and they later divorced. She married Thomas G. Campbell in July 1988 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. Rita was a Computer Programmer/Analyst for Black Hawk County Data Processing Center and then became Deputy County Recorder retiring in December 2001. She then was a third-party programmer for various companies in Waterloo, West Union, and Arizona. Rita was a member, Deacon, Elder, and Usher at First Presbyterian Church of Waterloo where she was also active with Presbyterian Women and served as Moderator for 6 years. She was a member of the Iowa State Association of Counties.
Survivors include her husband, Tom of Waterloo; daughter, Anita (Dallas) Ackerson of Waterloo; son, Wayne (Mecekah) Hughbanks of Colorado Springs‚ CO; stepdaughter, Jill (Pat) McCool of Waterloo; stepson, Jon (Candi) Campbell of Taylors, SC; 12 grandchildren: Jamie, Jason, Jennifer, Desiree, Aaron, Colby, Tyler, Dustin, Rose Marie, Aiden, Mckenzie, and Mikayla; 22 great grandchildren: Zaine, Cheyene, Sierra, Kaleb, Michaelis, Louise, Derian, Arianna, Kerian, Antwan, Elijah, Elizabeth, Breanna, Carlie, Landon, Bailey, Darrell, Averie, Ares, Matthew, Malicah, and Annelena; 2 great-great grandchildren, Jozia and Zarian; her stepmother, Myra Marvin of Oklahoma; half-brothers: Richard (Connie) Marvin of Dewar, Leonard Bahl Jr. of Phoenix, AZ, Jim Bahl of La Crosse, WI; and half-sisters: Debby Lindaman of Cedar Falls, Karen Wellman of Evansdale, and Rose Peterson of La Crosse, WI. She is preceded in death by her parents and stepfather, Richard Marvin.
Services: 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 30, at Locke Funeral Home with visitation for an hour before services with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. Memorials to First Presbyterian Church of Waterloo. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
