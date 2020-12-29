Rita Campbell, 78, of Waterloo, died Saturday, December 26, at her home. She was born January 2, 1942 in Waterloo, the daughter of Leonard Bahl Sr. and Mabel Stocks Bahl and graduated from East High School in 1959. Rita married Martin Hughbanks in 1959 and they later divorced. She married Thomas G. Campbell in July 1988 at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. Rita was a Computer Programmer/Analyst for Black Hawk County Data Processing Center and then became Deputy County Recorder retiring in December 2001. She then was a third-party programmer for various companies in Waterloo, West Union, and Arizona. Rita was a member, Deacon, Elder, and Usher at First Presbyterian Church of Waterloo where she was also active with Presbyterian Women and served as Moderator for 6 years. She was a member of the Iowa State Association of Counties.