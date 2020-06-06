Rita C. Weber

(1934-2020)
GILBERTVILLE — Rita Cecilia Weber, 86, of Gilbertville, died Wednesday, June 3, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo, of natural causes not COVID-19 related.
She was born April 14, 1934, in Raymond, daughter of John and Susan Welter Lutgen. She married Irvin P. Weber on Oct. 18, 1954, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville, and he died May 22, 2009.
Rita and Irvin owned and operated Gilbertville Carpet and Furniture Store for 50 years. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Catholic Order of Foresters and the Catholic Daughters of the Americas.
Survivors: six daughters, Janet (Chuck) Schupbach of Cedar Falls, Cheryl (Michael McGonegle) Weber of Waterloo, Jean (Joe) Etringer of Gilbertville, Lori (Pat) Meighan of Bettendorf, Julie Weber of Gilbertville, and Kari (Pat) Hogan of Waterloo; 13 grandchildren, Ashely Guttu, Emily Etringer, Amy Weston, Lindsay McGonegle, Jamie Hartman, Ryan Meighan, Nicole Meighan, Jason Meighan, Sydney Hogan, Taylor Hogan, Avery Hogan, Andrea Schmit, and Michelle Boyle; eight great-grandchildren with one on the way.
Preceded in death by: a daughter, Patty Weber; four brothers, Butch Lutgen, Joe Lutgen, Paul Lutgen, and Gene Lutgen; and six sisters, Leona Rapalee, Donna Mae Frost, Anna Mae Schmit, Mary Phillips, Theresa Delagardelle, and Hilda Schmit.
Services: A private family service will take place on Tuesday, June 9, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m., with burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, both in Gilbertville. The Mass will be live streamed on the Immaculate Conception/St. Joseph Facebook page. Visitation is 3 to 8 p.m. Monday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street with a 3 p.m. rosary. Visitation one hour prior to services Tuesday. Due to restrictions no more than 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time.
Memorials: to Bosco System, Columbus High School, GiGi’s Playhouse (Down Syndrome) or the church.
Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com
Rita lived a full, loving life with her family at the center of the attention. She enjoyed all events involving her children and grandchildren. She never met a card game she wouldn’t join. Later, we will have a party to celebrate her life with all family and friends.
