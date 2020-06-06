Rita C. Weber

Services: A private family service will take place on Tuesday, June 9, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m., with burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, both in Gilbertville. The Mass will be live streamed on the Immaculate Conception/St. Joseph Facebook page. Visitation is 3 to 8 p.m. Monday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street with a 3 p.m. rosary. Visitation one hour prior to services Tuesday. Due to restrictions no more than 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time.