JESUP–Rita Ann Kies, 95 years old of Jesup, IA, died peacefully of natural causes and surrounded by family, on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at her Winding Creek Meadows Assisted Living home in Jesup.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. – Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Jesup, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, November 30th at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, where there will be a 4:00 p.m., Rosary and 7:30 p.m., Vigil service. Visitation will continue for an hour before services Wednesday at the church. Memorials will be directed to St. Athanasius Church, Jesup; Camp Courageous of Iowa, Monticello; and to Cedar Valley Hospice.

Rita was born February 27, 1926, in Buchanan County, Iowa, the daughter of Mathias Kremer and Matilda (Lardy) Kremer. She attended school in Jesup. On February 14, 1946, she was united in marriage to Gerald Henry Kies in Jesup. She was a member of St. Athanasius Catholic Church in Jesup and for many years, was active in the Christian Women's Club in Independence, IA.

Rita is survived by eight sons, Robert (Judy) Kies, St. George, UT, Thomas (Mary) Kies, Jesup, Martin “Pete” Kies (Deb Hunemuller) of Cedar Rapids, IA, Lawrence “Larry” (Jane) Kies, at African University, Mutare, Zimbabwe, Africa, Victor (Marilyn) Kies, Cedar Rapids, John (Sally) Kies, Independence, Francis “Fritz” Kies, Jesup, Joseph (Ruth) Kies, Necedah, WI; three daughters, Audry Scigliano, Des Moines, IA, Ramona “Mona” (Rick) Rottinghaus, Waterloo, IA, Charlotte Jordan, Hudson, IA; 32 grandchildren; 41 great grandchildren; and one sister, Theresa Serafini, Sunny Vale, CA.

In addition to her husband, Gerald, who died October 24, 2002, her parents; one infant daughter, Elizabeth Kies; two great grandsons, Ty Kies and Garrett Rottinghaus; son-in-law, Joseph Scigliano; four brothers, Joseph M. Kremer, Alfred Kremer, Matt Kremer, Robert Kremer; and six sisters, Marie Soteros, Agnes Meisch Helmers, Matilda “Tilly” Temeyer, Margaret Kraus, Rose Buhrow and Lucy Toal, preceded her in death.

