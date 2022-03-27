January 4, 1947-March 25, 2022

CEDAR FALLS–Rita Amling, 75, of New Hartford, died Friday, March 25, 2022, at UnityPoint Health—Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

She was born January 4, 1947, in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Eugene and Margaret (Spence) Klein. She graduated from Don Bosco High School in 1964 and then double majored in business and Spanish at Mount Mercy College. On August 2, 1969, she married George Amling in Gilbertville, Iowa. She taught business and computer classes for Dike-New Hartford Schools from 1969 until retiring in 2003. Rita was instrumental in expanding technology in the DNH district. She photographed countless school events as Yearbook Advisor and served a leading role in the DNH Education Association. She was also a dedicated member of St. Gabriel Catholic Church, leading CCD classes, organizing liturgical volunteers, cantoring, and participating in the Altar Society.

Rita is survived by her husband, George, her daughters Sarah (Matthew) Rogers of Cedar Falls and Stacy Amling of Ankeny, seven siblings: Patrick (Norma) Klein of Prior Lake, MN; Elaine Catalano of Whittier, CA; Keith (Connie) Klein of Meridian, ID; David (Sandra) Klein of Buena Vista, CO; Larry (Cathy) Klein of Gilbertville, IA; Annette (Dean) Zuck of Jesup, IA; Angela (Paul) Hauser of Granger, IA; one granddaughter, Rhilynn Mangrich of Cedar Falls, IA; brother-in-law, Bill (Wanda) McAleer of Omaha, NE; and a large extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Doris McAleer.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, at St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Reinbeck. The church is located at 21275 U Ave in Reinbeck, IA. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday at Richardson Funeral Service and one hour prior to service. Burial will be at the church cemetery with a luncheon to follow. Memorials may be directed to Dike-New Harford Dollars for Scholars. Online guestbook at richardsonfuneralservice.com.