Rita A. Staebell

August 24, 1948-October 19, 2020

Rita Ann Staebell, 72, of Waterloo, died Monday, October 19, at home of complications of A.L.S

She was born August 24, 1948 in Waterloo, daughter of Robert and Mary Blackburn Hicks. She married Dennis Staebell on November 22, 1969 in LaPorte City.

Rita graduated from LaPorte City High School in 1966. She was an admission secretary with Hawkeye Community College for 24 years, retiring in 2010. She was a volunteer with Cedar Valley Hospice for 22 years and also with the Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.

Rita will be remembered for her kindness, compassion for others, listening skills, volunteering, strong faith and most of all, her huge smile. She was passionate about exercise, reading and baking. The two most important things were faith and her family, especially her grandchildren and her husband Denny of 50 years.

Survivors include: her husband, Dennis; four daughters, Denise (Staebell) Hoffman, her husband Greg, and her children Justin and Eli of Waterloo, Kimberly (Staebell) Larson, her husband Craig, and her children, Austin and Dylan of Plymouth, Minnesota, Stacy Staebell of Lake Worth Beach, Florida and Melissa (Staebell) Judas, her husband Nick, and her children Addison and Cole of Raymond.