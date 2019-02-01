(1947-2019)
WATERLOO — Rita A. Allen, 71, of Waterloo, died Saturday, Jan. 19, at NorthCrest Specialty Care of natural causes.
She was born Aug. 6, 1947, in Waterloo, daughter of Willie Robert Allen Sr. and Betty Mattie Allen.
Rita graduated from East High School in 1965. She also attended Gates College. Rita was employed for many years at Younkers Department Store, Control-O-Fax, Jesse Cosby Center and Hy-Vee Food Store. She was a member of the Waterloo Women’s Civic Club and the Order of Calanthe.
Survived by: five siblings, Marquita J. (Alvin) Allen-Pearson of Illinois, Willie R. (Valerie) Allen Jr. of Texas, Frederick D. Allen of Indiana and Michael T. Allen and Clifford S. Allen, both of Waterloo; a nephew, Victor (Gina) Allen of Davenport; six nieces, Denise Allen of Waterloo, Katina Pearson of Illinois, Shannon (Prosper Jr.) Williams of Texas, Lisa Allen of Texas, Yasmine Allen of Virginia and Chena Jenkins of Waterloo; four great-nieces, Anisia Smith of Waterloo, C’yana Allen of Davenport, Niya Allen of Virginia and Keimyjah Jenkins of Waterloo; and four great-nephews, Kahlil Pearson of Illinois, D’yanta Allen of Davenport, Nathaniel Allen of Virginia and Prosper Williams III of Texas.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and a great-nephew, Victor Michael Allen.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at Antioch Baptist Church. Visitation at the church will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today, Feb. 1, and for one hour before services Saturday. Sanders Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to the family at 411 Candlewick Road, Waterloo 50703, where they will be receiving friends.
Rita’s infectious smile warmed everyone she encountered.
