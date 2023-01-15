Ripley E Marston Jr.

July 15, 1950-January 11, 2023

CEDAR FALLS-Mr. Ripley Marston Jr., age 72, of Cedar Falls, Iowa passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Ripley was born on July 15, 1950 in Mt. Jackson, Virginia, the son to the late Ripley and Nellie Marston.

Ripley moved to Cedar Falls in 1976, where he took a job as a professor at the University of Northern Iowa. He was passionate about education and physical fitness. Rip started a program, Kindergym, to encourage kids to get start physical activity at a young age. Rip also met his late wife, Nancy Marston while working at UNI.

A lifelong learner and athlete, Rip go his undergraduate degree from James Madison University where he played soccer and ran cross country. He went on to earn his masters degree at the University of Tennessee. Shortly after, he got his doctorate at the University of Iowa.

Ripley filled his days with work, being physically active, volunteering at church, and spending time with his family. He particularly enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports. Rip was always proud of all the accomplishments of his family.

Along with his parents, Ripley is preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Marston. He is survived by his two daughters: Kelly Allen (Brant), of Milton, GA; Becky Meyerkorth (Ryan), of Rock Port, MO; two step daughters; Andrea Ludwig (Dale), of Clear Lake, IA; Jamie DeVries (Jared), of Clear Lake, IA; nine grandchildren; Taylor Diehl, of Des Moines, IA; Jaylen DeVries, of Clear Lake, IA; Easton DeVries, of Clear Lake, IA; Avery Meyerkorth, of Rock Port, MO; Keegan Allen, of Milton, GA; Ella Meyerkorth, of Rock Port, MO; Mia Allen, of Milton, GA; Audrie Meyerkorth, of Rock Port, MO; Parker Allen, of Milton, GA; his three sisters; Joyce Shirley (Donald), of Mt. Jackson, VA; Sharon Ramos, of Mt. Jackson, VA; Candi Lopresti (Chris), of Mt. Jackson, VA; and many nieces and nephews.

The celebration of Life for Ripley Marston will take place between 2-4 pm on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at Hammond Brethren Church at 1604 Hammond Ave., Waterloo, IA 50702. The burial will be the following morning at 9 am at Greenwood Cemetery in Cedar Falls, IA.

