Ricky Stufflebeam

(1954-2018)

WATERLOO — Ricky D. Stufflebeam, 63, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Nov. 22, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

He was born Dec. 23, 1954, in Cedar Falls, son of Wayne and Annette Nolte Stufflebeam. He married Cindy Irish on April 8, 1988, in Waterloo.

Rick was employed with Waterloo John Deere Tractor Works for 30 years, retiring in 1999.

Survivors: his wife; two sons, Ryan Stufflebeam of Shell Rock and Nick (Doraine) Stufflebeam of Cedar Falls; two daughters, Sarah (Jenna) McKinley of Cedar Falls and Jennifer (Ross) Wellman of Portland, Ore.; five grandchildren, Gillian, Taylor, Mackenzie, Christian and Billy; a great grandchild, Ja Maryon; his parents, Rev. Wayne and Annette Stufflebeam of Evansdale; and a brother, Kirk (Sheila) Stufflebeam of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: his first wife, Christie Koch, mother of Ryan and Nick.

Memorial Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 29, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway.

Memorials: to the family or the American Heart Association.

Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

Rick loved watching westerns with John Wayne. He enjoyed telling stories and jokes. He loved to make others laugh. He wore many hats, but his favorite was being a family man. He was an amazing husband, father, bumpa, grandpa, and friend. He was loved and will be very much missed.

