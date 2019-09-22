(1980-2019)
WATERLOO — Ricky Alan Sigler, 39, of Grundy Center, formerly of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Grundy County Memorial Hospital, Grundy Center.
He was born June 1, 1980, son of Gary Sigler and Debra Rice.
Ricky was one class away from earning his degree in Sustainable Construction and was employed as a construction worker.
Survivors: two children, Zoey and Kinnick Sigler; his parents, Gary (Kim) of Waterloo and Debra of Waterloo; a brother, Dave Sigler of Waterloo; a sister, Sheri Sigler of Waterloo; a stepsister, Aubrey Hutchinson of Waterloo; paternal grandmother, Carol Sigler of Evansdale; three nephews, Jacob, Isaiah and Cobie; and a niece, Elynn.
You have free articles remaining.
Proceeded in death by: maternal grandparents, Bob and Colleen Rice; and paternal grandfather, Clifford Sigler.
Services: A family-conducted Celebration of Life will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Waterloo American Legion Post 138. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com
Ricky was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan and Los Angeles Rams fan.
To plant a tree in memory of Ricky Sigler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.