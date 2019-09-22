{{featured_button_text}}
Ricky Sigler

Ricky Alan Sigler

(1980-2019)

WATERLOO — Ricky Alan Sigler, 39, of Grundy Center, formerly of Waterloo, died Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Grundy County Memorial Hospital, Grundy Center.

He was born June 1, 1980, son of Gary Sigler and Debra Rice.

Ricky was one class away from earning his degree in Sustainable Construction and was employed as a construction worker.

Survivors: two children, Zoey and Kinnick Sigler; his parents, Gary (Kim) of Waterloo and Debra of Waterloo; a brother, Dave Sigler of Waterloo; a sister, Sheri Sigler of Waterloo; a stepsister, Aubrey Hutchinson of Waterloo; paternal grandmother, Carol Sigler of Evansdale; three nephews, Jacob, Isaiah and Cobie; and a niece, Elynn.

Proceeded in death by: maternal grandparents, Bob and Colleen Rice; and paternal grandfather, Clifford Sigler.

Services: A family-conducted Celebration of Life will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Waterloo American Legion Post 138. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway.

Memorials: to the family.

Online condolences at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com

Ricky was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan and Los Angeles Rams fan.

