DENVER — Ricky Allan “Rick” Ruport, 59, of Denver, died Monday, Dec. 17, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo, following a lengthy illness.
He was born March 14, 1959, in Rochester, Minn., son of Stanley and Elaine (White) Ruport. On July 26, 1980, he married Laurie Roberts in Waterloo.
He graduated from Central High School in Waterloo in 1977 and then attended Hawkeye Tech in Waterloo. Over the years he worked for Chamberlain Manufacturing, his father’s landscaping business and Black Hawk Engineering. He graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in 2012 with a degree in technology management. He then worked on contract for John Deere in both Davenport and Des Moines until a stroke forced his early retirement. He was a member of the Cedar Valley Woodworkers and ran his own computer business, Westbourne Technical Services, building his first computer in 1981.
Survived by: his wife; a daughter, Sarah Cowell of Denver; a son, David Ruport of Denver; four grandchildren, Kai Cowell, Liam Cowell, Emma Johnson and Rozalyn Ruport; a sister, Kelly (Cliff) Walters of Waterloo; two brothers, Terry Ruport of Chandler, Ariz., and Scotty (Sharyl) Ruport of Urbana.
Preceded in death by: his parents.
Celebration of life: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 21, at the Denver American Legion Hall, with a prayer service beginning at 4 p.m. The family encourages all who attend to wear their favorite sports attire. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Rick was an avid Iowa Hawkeye and Green Bay Packer fan. He loved politics and wasn’t afraid of a good debate, in fact, he was known to “stir the pot.” Above all, he was a family man — he especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.