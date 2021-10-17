CEDAR FALLS-Rickie Lynn “General” Cox, 72, of Cedar Falls died April 22, 2021. He was born December 20, 1948, in Waterloo, son of Morris M. and Priscilla M. (Schossow) Cox. He and his parents were active in Boy Scouts, and Rickie achieved Eagle Scout Rank. He graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1966. Rickie served in the US Army from 1969-71, including a tour in Vietnam, returning home to work for John Deere until his retirement. He was a member of Robert J. Hibbs Cedar Falls VFW Post 3896, Cedar Falls AMVETS Post 49, Vietnam Veterans of America, and was a former Commissioner of the Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs Commission. He is survived by an uncle, Robert Schossow of Arkansas and numerous Cox cousins. Graveside services with military honors by American Legion Post #138, Waterloo VFW Post #1623 and CF VFW Post #3896 will be held 1 PM Friday, October 22, 2021, at Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. For more info, www.LockeFuneralHome.com