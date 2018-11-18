WATERLOO — Rickie Lee “Rick” Amos, 62, died Thursday, Nov. 15, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home following a lengthy battle with cancer.
He was born Aug. 9, 1956, in Waterloo, son of Gerald L. and Pauline K. Vaughn Amos. He married Rosemary A. Bullis on April 19, 1975, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church.
Rick worked at Wareco gas station, North American Car Corp., Swiss Valley Farms Dairy, Newkirk Sales Co., Cedar Valley Corp. and finally Iowa Laser/O’Neal Steel Industries, retiring after 29 years.
Survived by: his wife; two daughters, Heather (Toby) Hunemuller of Blue Grass and Sarah (Tony) Meyer of Cedar Falls; five grandchildren, Owen, Myles and Olivia Schuster, Mia Hunemuller and a stepgranddaughter, Alison Meyer; a brother, Randy (Becky) Amos and a sister, Sherry (Eric) Weber of Evansdale; many brothers- and sister-in-laws as well as many more nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; paternal and maternal grandparents.
Celebration of Life: from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, at the Majestic Moon Event Center, 1955 Locke Ave.
Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice Home or to the Covenant Cancer Treatment Center.
Condolences may be sent to: r.amos@mchsi.com.
Rick’s hobbies were fishing, motorcycle trips collecting National Park and Light House Stamps and spending time with his family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.