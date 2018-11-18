Try 1 month for 99¢
WATERLOO — Rickie Lee “Rick” Amos, 62, died Thursday, Nov. 15, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home following a lengthy battle with cancer.

He was born Aug. 9, 1956, in Waterloo, son of Gerald L. and Pauline K. Vaughn Amos. He married Rosemary A. Bullis on April 19, 1975, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church.

Rick worked at Wareco gas station, North American Car Corp., Swiss Valley Farms Dairy, Newkirk Sales Co., Cedar Valley Corp. and finally Iowa Laser/O’Neal Steel Industries, retiring after 29 years.

Survived by: his wife; two daughters, Heather (Toby) Hunemuller of Blue Grass and Sarah (Tony) Meyer of Cedar Falls; five grandchildren, Owen, Myles and Olivia Schuster, Mia Hunemuller and a stepgranddaughter, Alison Meyer; a brother, Randy (Becky) Amos and a sister, Sherry (Eric) Weber of Evansdale; many brothers- and sister-in-laws as well as many more nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his parents; paternal and maternal grandparents.

Celebration of Life: from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, at the Majestic Moon Event Center, 1955 Locke Ave.

Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice Home or to the Covenant Cancer Treatment Center.

Condolences may be sent to: r.amos@mchsi.com.

Rick’s hobbies were fishing, motorcycle trips collecting National Park and Light House Stamps and spending time with his family.

Rickie Lee "Rick" Amos (1956-2018)
