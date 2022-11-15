Rickey (Rick) Paul Stoltzfus

May 25, 1945-November 12, 2022
Rick Stoltzfus passed away on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at home surrounded by loving family.
Memorial Service is 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 18, 2022 at Hrabak-Neuhaus Funeral Service Belle Plaine, IA with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery, Belle Plaine at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the American Diabetes Association of American Heart Association. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.neuhausfuneralservice.com
