December 3, 1952-August 20, 2021

WATERLOO-Rick Thompson, 68, passed away Friday, August 20, 2021 at his home in Waterloo of colon cancer.

He was born December 3, 1952 in Oklahoma City, OK, son of Homer and Dailene Boyle Thompson. Rick served in the Navy aboard the USS Bristol County from 1972 to 1974. He married Patti Frost in Fairbank, Iowa on June 21, 1975. Rick worked as a Draftsman at Midwest Engineering in Oklahoma City, Pentech in Cedar Falls and Chamberlain Mfg. in Waterloo. In 1985 he started working for the Defense Contract Management Agency as a Quality Assurance Rep. Rick retired from DCMA in 2013.

Rick enjoyed fishing, golfing, bowling, gardening and traveling, but most of all he loved spending time with his family.

Rick is survived by his wife; daughter, Gina (John) Thrall of Waterloo; 4 grandchildren, Nate Gehrke with the US Army stationed at Fort Polk, LA, Noah (Haley) Gehrke of La Porte City, Rachel Gehrke of Dubuque and Elijah Gehrke of Waterloo; 1 great-grandchild, Maci; and 1 brother, Donald Q. Thompson of Midwest City, OK.

He was preceded in death by his son, Seth; his parents; brother, Dahl James; and in-laws, Joseph and Margaret Frost.

Per Ricks wishes there will be no services. Memorial may be directed to the family for designation to Backbone State Park, Hartman Reserve, and Blessed Sacrament Church.