September 17, 2022
OELWEIN-Rick Myott, 61, of Oelwein, Iowa, died, September 17, 2022, at MercyOne in Oelwein.
Funeral Service: 10:30 A.M. Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church, Oelwein. Visitation: 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. Tuesday at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home, Oelwein and for one hour before the service at the church on Wednesday. Interment: Woodlawn Cemetery, Oelwein. Memorials may be directed to the Rick Myott family, P.O. Box 614, Oelwein, IA 50662. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
Rick worked as a route driver for Colonial Bread for 10 years and then was a route driver for City Laundering for over 20 years.
