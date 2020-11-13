 Skip to main content
Rick Haurum
Rick Haurum

Rick Haurum

June 30, 1950-October 29, 2020

Rick Haurum 70 passed away in Mission Texas on October 29, 2020. Rick graduated from East High in 1968. He is survived by a son Aaron Haurum and daughters Candice Carley and Amy Owen. Brothers Randy (Thelda)and Larry (Susie) and one sister Becky (Jerry)Junge and eight grandchildren. Special friend Scotty Sheilds. Preceded in death by his parents Vernon Haurum and Beverly Haurum and a brother Vern.

