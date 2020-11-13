June 30, 1950-October 29, 2020
Rick Haurum 70 passed away in Mission Texas on October 29, 2020. Rick graduated from East High in 1968. He is survived by a son Aaron Haurum and daughters Candice Carley and Amy Owen. Brothers Randy (Thelda)and Larry (Susie) and one sister Becky (Jerry)Junge and eight grandchildren. Special friend Scotty Sheilds. Preceded in death by his parents Vernon Haurum and Beverly Haurum and a brother Vern.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.