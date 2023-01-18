February 25, 1962-January 8, 2023

Rick Brandes, 60, of Waterloo, Ia passed away 1/08/23 @ University of Iowa Hospital & Clinics after a sudden illness.

Rick was born February 25, 1962 in Waterloo, Ia. He attended Central High School in Waterloo. He was an avid sports fan and participated in hockey and baseball.

Rick was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Karen Brandes, and cousins Tom Frost and Sharon Lee.

Rick is survived by a brother, Mark Brandes of Waterloo, Ia, a sister Cheryl Towne (Tom) of Sparta, Wi, a brother Jeffrey Brandes of Waterloo, Ia, a niece Jil Backes (John) and nephews Mark Brandes Jr. (Jeana) and Bobby Brandes of Waterloo, Ia, half sisters Brandy Brandes of Rosarito, Baja California Sur, Mexico, and Tracy Lamphier Schultz of Waterloo, Ia, cousins Karla Platt (Jeff) and Jamie Frost both of Waterloo, Ia.

The family extends a heartfelt thank you to Rick’s friend since childhood, Jim Wentz (Sally) and his parents Chuck & Lois Wentz for their continued friendship, correspondence and support of Rick when he needed it most.

A private ceremony will be held by family and in lieu of plants and flowers the family asks that it be paid forward in honor of Rick by donating to a Go Fund Me fundraiser for Jim Wentz’s wife Sally during their time of need.