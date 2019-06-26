(1954-2019)
WATERLOO — Rick A. Niedermann, 64, of Waterloo, died Friday, June 21, at home.
He was born Aug. 14, 1954, in Waterloo, son of Glen Robert and Doris Mae Gnade Niedermann. He married Deb Myers on Sept. 26, 1981, and they were later divorced. He married Debra “Debbie” Murray on Dec. 4, 2004, in Raymond. She preceded him in death on July 17, 2005.
He graduated from Waterloo East High School and earned his bachelor of arts degree from Upper Iowa University in 1997. Rick worked for John Deere and Co. as an assembler and later as an inspector for 35 years, retiring in 2012. He was a past member of the Raymond United Methodist Church and was a member of the Sons of the American Legion. Rick was the manager of the Friedman Dentistry Softball team for 25 years and he played on various teams.
Survivors include: a son, Michael (Leah) Niedermann of Evansdale; two sisters, Becky (Tom) Nehl of Waverly and Karla Niedermann of Waterloo; a stepdaughter, Nicole (Kevin) Bock of Belmond; two stepsons, Chris (Michelle) Poyner of Indianapolis and Wade (Amanda) Poyner of Hudson; a grandson, Jacob; four stepgrandchildren; four nieces, Stacy (Ryan) Phillips of Evansdale, Lindsey (Mike) Ramker of Waverly, Ashley Nehl of Rochester, Minn., and Kristin Hinds of Waterloo; and four great-nieces.
Preceded in death by: his wife; his parents; his stepfather, Henry Gerdis; and a sister, Marla Heath.
Services: 11 a.m. Friday, June 28, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel, with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Everyone is asked to wear Hawkeye or Twins apparel for the services in honor of Rick’s love of these teams. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 27, and an hour before services Friday at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be expressed at www.KearnsFuneral Service.com.
Rick was an avid Iowa Hawkeye and Minnesota Twins Fan, enjoyed music and his dog Buddy.
