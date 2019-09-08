Richard (Dick) Nystuen, 92, passed away September 4, 2019, in Bloomington, Minn. Dick is survived by his wife, Betty, son, Michael (Minneapolis, Minn.), daughter, Patti (Minneapolis, Minn.), grandson, Kurt (Minneapolis, Minn.) and sister, Betty Lou Qualey (Rochester, Minn.). Dick was born August 9, 1927, to Walter and Inez Nystuen at Naeve Hospital in Albert Lea, Minn. He graduated from Marble Rock High School in 1944 and earned a degree from Iowa State Teachers College in 1948. Over the next 11 years, Dick taught and coached in three west central Iowa school districts - Glidden, Panora, and Guthrie Center. In 1959, Dick accepted a position in the county superintendents' office in Humboldt as County Guidance Coordinator. While working in Humboldt, Dick earned a Masters' Degree in guidance from Drake University in 1960. After three years in Humboldt, Dick secured a position in the Cedar Falls school administrative office as Director of Pupil Services, where he remained for 27 years until his retirement in 1989. After spending 13 winters in Florida, Dick and Betty relocated in Cedar Falls to the Western Home South Campus retirement community. In 2016, they moved to Savage Senior Living in Savage, Minn., to be close to family. Throughout his lifetime, Dick enjoyed golfing, fishing and following his favorite sports teams.
Memorial donations may be sent the Cedar Falls School Foundation and Western Home Foundation.
