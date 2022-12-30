March 21, 1942-December 27, 2022

WATERLOO-Richard W. Wolf, 80, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, December 27th, 2022, after a short battle with Ampullary Metastatic Cancer.

He was born March 21, 1942, in Waterloo, son of Warren E. and Leila R. Trousper Wolf. Dick graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1960. He married Sharon E. Bates on March 23, 1963, in Bethany, MO. She preceded him in 2018.

He first worked for his parent’s business, Wolf Den Market. Richard then worked for 42 years at Waterloo Courier and Cedar Falls Record in classified and display advertising until his retirement. He later worked for Rochester Armored Car as a driver.

Richard was a member of Masonic Temple, Jaycees, Chevaliers Drum and Bugle Corps, First Baptist Church in Waterloo, and Walnut Ridge Baptist Church. He loved going to Glacier National Park. He and Sharon visited there many times. Richard enjoyed playing the drums in his band. He had a love for Corvettes, collecting arrowheads, western art, and his coin club. He also loved Iowa Hawkeyes, St. Louis Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, and the Indianapolis Colts.

Richard is survived by his children, Tamara (Craig Schmidt) Meyers of Waterloo, Eric Wolf of Jesup, Shane (Krystal) Wolf of Cedar Falls, and Stephanie (Mark) Tabor‚ Chesterfield, MO; 12 grandchildren, Drew (Amy) Meyers of West Des Moines, Miles Meyers of Waterloo, Ashtyn Wolf, Aidyn Wolf, and Adasyn Wolf, all of Jesup, Lauren (Trinity) Prugh of Waterloo, Blake Wolf, and Grant Wolf, both of Cedar Falls, Bennett Tabor, Maxwell Tabor, Graham Tabor, and Abraham Tabor, all of Chesterfield, MO.; and three great-grandchildren, Finn Meyers (Drew & Amy), Izabella (Lauren & Trinity), Zephyrus (Ashtyn)

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sharon; and brother-in-law, Dan Peters.

Visitation is from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Avenue, Waterloo. Memorials may be directed to the family.