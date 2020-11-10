Richard W. Sides

August 3, 1947-November 7, 2020
Richard W. “Dick” Sides, 73 of La Porte City died at home November 7, after a 14-year battle with lymphoma/leukemia. He was born August 3, 1947 son of Warren Artman Jr. & Ruby (Dixon) Sides. Dick graduated from La Porte City High School in 1965 and married Sally (Fick) Sides on October 17, 1970 at St James Lutheran Church, Allison. He worked for the La Porte City Telephone Company for 44 years retiring December 31, 2009. He was a member of American Lutheran Church-La Porte City, Trowel Lodge #216 & Ascolon Lodge #393, La Porte City Planning & Zoning, La Porte City Golf Course, and La Porte City Fire Department. Dick enjoyed golfing, hunting, and fishing in Chetek, WI with his family.
Dick is survived by his wife, Sally; sons Scott (Leigh) Sides and Jeff (Janell) Sides; daughter Janan (Mike) Timmer all of La Porte City; grandchildren, Adam (Ashley) Pennell, Matt (Jamie) Pennell, Kimberly (Jacob Schmit) Sides, Natalie (Noah Pittman) Sides, Nelson Sides, Nora Sides, Naomi Sides, Ashley Heller, Austin (Madi Winter) Timmer, Andrew Timmer, Allison Timmer; 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Helen (Patrick) Merchant of Bedford, IN. He is preceded by his parents.
Family Gathering with Masonic Services 7:00 PM, Tuesday, November 10. Funeral Services will be Wednesday, November 11th at American Lutheran Church, LaPorte City with visitation for an hour before the service. Interment in West View Cemetery. Memorials to La Porte City Fire Department or American Lutheran Church, La Porte City. Masks are required for the service; condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.