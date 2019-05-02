Richard W. “Dick” Nirk

(1944-2019)
STOUT — Richard William “Dick” Nirk, 75, of Stout, died Tuesday, April 30, at Unity Point Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo, of natural causes.
He was born April 7, 1944, in Waterloo, son of LeRoy and Geraldine C. Guynn Nirk. He married Lena Faye Wainright in Allison. She died Jan. 25, 2018.
He graduated from Columbus High School in Waterloo in 1962. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1963 to 1967 during the Vietnam War. Dick worked for many years at Carnation/Nestle in Waverly.
You have free articles remaining.
Survived by: three daughters, Lisa Lynn (Mike) Church of Kanab, Utah, Doris (Bill) Lehman of Ankeny and Tina Hartman of New Hartford; a son, Christopher M. (Natalie) Nirk of Bixby, Okla.; a sister, Connie (Harold) Coatney of Flippin, Ark.; and a brother, Steven Nirk of Pine, Ariz.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; and a sister, Marilyn Brocka.
Graveside services with military honors: 2 p.m. Saturday, May 4, at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Waterloo. Abels Funeral & Cremation Service, Engelkes Chapel, Grundy Center, is assisting the family.
In his free time, Dick enjoyed fishing, country music and loved anything Elvis related. Perhaps one of his greatest joys was time spent with his family. Living in a small community, Dick appreciated his wonderful neighbors and the help they bestowed upon him.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.