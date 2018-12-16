Richard W. Beecher

(1928-2018)
TRAER — Richard Wayne Beecher, 90, of Traer, died Monday, Dec. 10, at Sunrise Hill Care Center.
He was born March 19, 1928, son of Merrill and Albina Beecher. He married Charlotte Novotny on May 8, 1950, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garwin.
He graduated from high school in Dinsdale and served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He attended college at Upper Iowa University and then transferred to Iowa State as an engineering student. Richard was a U.S. rural mail carrier. He served on the Tama County Conservation Board and oversaw the building and development of the Otter Creek Lake and Park.
Survived by: two sons, David (Gail), and their four sons and their four children, and Mark (Lori), and their four sons and their 10 children; two daughters, Penny Stoakes and her son, and Jill Ewing, and her three daughters, one son and their seven children.
Preceded in death by: his parents; two brothers, Wesley and Claire; his wife; his grandsons, John William Beecher and Jesse Richard Stoakes; and his son-in-law, David E. Stoakes.
Memorial services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 22, at Overton Funeral Home Traer, with Naval honors immediately following the service at the funeral home. A private family burial will take place following services at Amity Cemetery. Rich requested that his body be cremated and no other visitation be held. Following the service there will be a time of fellowship at the Traer Golf and Country Club.
Memorials: to the Tama County Conservation Board for Otter Creek Lake and Park, 228 Park Road, Toledo 52342, or another charity of your choice.
Condolences may be left at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com
Rich and Charlotte loved doing things together, especially dancing to Big Band music. He loved the Iowa Hawkeyes, Chicago Cubs and Bears. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, conservationist and mushroom hunter. He was a dedicated, loving husband and a caring, supporting father and grandfather.
