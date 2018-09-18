SHELL ROCK — Richard D. Van Mill, 88, of Shell Rock, died Sunday, Sept. 16, at Parker Place Retirement Community in Parkersburg.
He was born Jan. 7, 1930, in Butler County, on of Dick and Froney (DeBuhr) Van Mill. He married Pauline DeNeui on March 25, 1949, at her parents’ home in Black Hawk County.
Richard was employed by Hawkeye Steel for seven years and farmed for 50 years, retiring in 2005.
Survived by: his wife; two sons, Michael (Diane) Van Mill of Shell Rock and Kevin (Wanda) Van Mill of New Hartford; a daughter, Debra (Harlan) Neuendorf of Cedar Falls; six grandchildren, Brent Van Mill of Cedar Falls, Michelle Van Mill of Kansas City, Kan., Malinda (Tim) McCandless of New Brunswick, Canada, Mashon (Stephanie) Van Mill of Parkersburg, and Mitchel (Macaulay) Van Mill and Jeremy (Hallie) Van Mill, both of Madison, Wis.; eight great-grandchildren, Carter, Andrew, Mason, Caleb, Makenna, Burkley, Cate and Brecken; and stepgrandchildren; and a sister, Elaine (Don) Rossow of Marion.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his son-in-law, John Brauchler; and a sister and her husband, Helene (Kenneth) Harmon.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, at Stout Gospel Hall, with burial at Oak Hill Cemetery, Parkersburg. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home and for an hour before service time at the Gospel Hall.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the family to be given to charities.
Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
Richard was saved on Aug. 20, 1947, while reading Romans 6:23, “For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.”
