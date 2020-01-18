Richard V. Carlson
WATERLOO — Richard Vincent Carlson, 68, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.

He was born Nov. 17, 1951, in Belle Plaine the son of Eldo and Betty (Shedenhelm) Carlson. He married Peggy Doering on May 27, 1972, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Hubbard.

Rich graduated from Independence High School, and then received his bachelor’s degree in landscape architecture from Iowa State University. He worked as a city planner in Kansas City, Kan., and in parks administration in West Des Moines, Cedar Rapids and Waterloo. Most recently, Rich was a self-employed landscape designer and contractor and designed and built many playgrounds across the state as well as had a role in the development of Waterloo Memorial Stadium.

Rich was a longtime member and past president of Faith Lutheran Church.

Survived by: his mother, of Waterloo; his wife; a son, Brandon (Wendy) Carlson of Farmington, Minn., and a daughter, Brooke (John) Heuer of Waterloo; six grandchildren, Jaden and Maia Carlson, Bailey, Betsy and Brady Krantz and Rubi Heuer; two brothers, Gerald (Sandy) Carlson of Clarion and Alan (Lynn) Carlson of Independence; two sisters, Marilyn Panosh of Littleton, Colo., and Kathy (Steve) Draisey of Lee’s Summit, Mo.; his mother-in-law, Lue Doering of Iowa Falls; two sister-in-laws, Sue (Neil) Graber of West Des Moines, and Diane (Denny) Kappel of Iowa Falls; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his father; a brother in infancy; his father-in-law, Harry Doering; and a brother-in-law, Ron Doering.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Faith Lutheran Church, Waterloo, with burial in the Jackson Township Cemetery near Owasa. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, at Hagarty Waychoff Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway and an hour prior to services Tuesday at the church.

Memorial fund: is being established.

Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

