Richard V. Carlson

(1951-2020)

WATERLOO — Richard Vincent Carlson, 68, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home.

He was born Nov. 17, 1951, in Belle Plaine the son of Eldo and Betty (Shedenhelm) Carlson. He married Peggy Doering on May 27, 1972, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Hubbard.

Rich graduated from Independence High School, and then received his bachelor’s degree in landscape architecture from Iowa State University. He worked as a city planner in Kansas City, Kan., and in parks administration in West Des Moines, Cedar Rapids and Waterloo. Most recently, Rich was a self-employed landscape designer and contractor and designed and built many playgrounds across the state as well as had a role in the development of Waterloo Memorial Stadium.

Rich was a longtime member and past president of Faith Lutheran Church.