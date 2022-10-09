Richard Thomas Huss

October 13, 1928-September 7, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Richard Thomas Huss, 93, of Cedar Falls, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Celebration of Life will be on October 15, 2022 at 10:30 am at Nazareth Lutheran Church. Visitation, with the family present, will begin at 9 am at the church.

He was born October 13, 1928, in Newark, NJ, the son of Edward and Margaret Huss. Tom married Bernita Kruger on October 5, 1957 at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls. She preceded him in death in 2019.

Tom played semi-professional football with the Waterloo Wildcats in the 1940’s. He proudly served our country in the Korean Conflict from 1951-1953. He was a Cedar Falls Firefighter for 35 years. He enjoyed driving for CF School system, Winnebago Industries, Iowa Coaches, and Martin Brothers. He officiated high school football and basketball games for 22 years! Upon retirement, he became a volunteer for Sartori Hospital, downtown Community Main Street, the Ice House Museum, and GBPAC, roles which brought him great joy. Tom was a wonderful husband to Bernie for 62 years, a loving father and a man of integrity and deep faith in our risen Lord Jesus Christ. He will be greatly missed.

Survivors include: three daughters Kim Welch of Marshalltown; Kelly (Jon) Bachman of Cedar Falls; Kris (Dick) Fratzke of Jesup; 7 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers-in-law, Lawrence (Linda) Kruger and Arnold Kruger; sister-in-law, Nona Kruger; many nieces and nephews.

Tom was preceded in death by his wife; his parents; his brother, Ed Huss; and sisters, Jane (Harold) Larson and Ann Whitby.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cedar Valley Hospice, the Alice Isenhower Foundation at Western Home Communities or the charity of the donor’s choice.

