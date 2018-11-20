Richard T. Litterer

(1940-2018)
WAVERLY — Richard Theophil Litterer, 78, of Waverly, formerly of Clarksville, died at home Sunday, Nov. 18.
He was born Oct. 19, 1940, at home in rural Plainfield, son of Theophil and Elsie (Witt) Litterer. On June 15, 1962, he married Ida Mae Kruse at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Clarksville.
He attended country school near his home. Richard worked at Waterloo Concrete Co., and later at Shield-Bantam Crane Co. in Waverly as a machinist. He was a member of Immanuel United Church of Christ in Clarksville where he served as a deacon.
Survived by: his wife; four children, Lisa Dreesman of Carroll, Kevin (Beth) Litterer of Lake View, Christopher Litterer and Eric (Tammy) Litterer, both of Clarksville; five grandchildren, Steven, Nolan, Grace, Lauren and Addison; four brothers, Arnold of Marble Rock, Robert (Sherry) of Clarksville, Paul (Mary) of Bremer and Roger (Peggy) of Clarksville; two sisters, Shirley (Dave) Rottink of Clarksville and Margret (Carl) Horengic of Upper Marlboro, Md.; three sisters-in-law, Ardys Litterer of Greene, Annetta Litterer and Marjorie Litterer, both of Waverly.
Preceded in death by: an infant son, Steven Richard Litterer; a son-in-law, Rodney Dreesman; his parents; three brothers, Ralph, Lawrence and Wilbur Litterer; and two sisters, Ruth Fisher and Hulda Fisher.
Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 23, at Immanuel United Church of Christ in Clarksville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 21, at Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home, Clarksville, and for an hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Richard enjoyed tinkering, helping others fix their repair issues and helping his brother, Bob, on the farm. He enjoyed playing cards, watching the Chicago Cubs and the Iowa Hawkeyes, gardening and fishing. Some of his greatest joys were fishing trips with his brothers and spending time with his family.
