(1952-2018)
JANESVILLE — Richard T. Frink, 66, of Janesville, died Wednesday, Dec. 26, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
He was born Sept. 19, 1952, in Elizabeth City, N.C., son of Richard and Maylene Nelson Frink.
Rich married Jacque Harting on Nov. 11, 1972, in Cedar Falls.
Rich was involved in the family business, Rainbow Florist & Greenhouse, for 50 years until his retirement in 2012. In retirement he was a funeral attendant for Locke Funeral Home.
He was a Past Exalted Ruler of Waterloo BPOE No. 290; past president of Iowa Society of Florists, and a classroom volunteer for Junior Achievement.
Survived by: his wife; a daughter, Nicole (Steve) Jackson of Barrington, Ill.; a son, Tom Frink of Fort Collins, Colo.; two grandsons, Evan and Graham; his mother of Cedar Falls; a brother, David (Linda) Frink of Waterloo; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his father.
Memorial services: 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo, with private family burial in Greenwood Cemetery, Cedar Falls.
Memorials: may be directed to Waterloo BPOE No. 290 Charities for Youth and Veterans.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
