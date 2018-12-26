Try 1 month for 99¢
Richard Smith

Richard 'Smitty' Smith

(1953-2018)

DENVER — Richard “Smitty” Smith, 65, of Denver, died Sunday, Dec. 23, at home.

He was born Dec. 5, 1953, in Waterloo, son of Clifford and Marjorie (Lynch) Smith. He graduated from Waterloo East High School and from the University of Northern Iowa. On April 6, 1974, he married Carmen S. Klunenberg in Evansdale.

Survivors: his wife; two sons, A.J. (Kara) Smith of Wilmette, Ill., and Matt Smith of New Lenox, Ill.; a daughter, Angie Smith of Ramsey, Minn.; five grandchildren, Kailey, Brenden, Devin, Addie and Miles; and a brother, Chuck Smith of Mooresville, N.C.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and a sister, Vicki.

Services: The Smith family will have a Celebration of Life on Thursday, Dec. 27, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Willow Run Country Club in Denver. A private burial will take place at a later date. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home of Denver is assisting the Smith family, 984-5379.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for a later designation.

Online condolences at www.kaisercorson.com.

Rick loved spending time with family, playing cribbage and 500, bird watching, taking his dog on walks, coin collecting, watching sports, especially the Hawkeyes, Packers, UNI Panthers, Cubs and Twins, playing Big 10 fantasy football and watching old movies and TV shows.

