December 11, 1955-January 18, 2021

CEDAR FALLS—Richard Sims, 65, passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 18th at Cedar Falls Hospice with his family by his bedside.

He was born December 11, 1955 in Cedar Falls, Iowa, son of Dallas and Gladys (Malthias) Sims. In 1975, Richard married Becky Smith, they later divorced. He then married Doreen Frost in 1981, they later divorced. In 1994, he married Norma Sims, they later divorced. Richard worked as a Welder at Custom Blacksmithing.

Survived by: six children: Florence Miller of Cedar Falls, Nicole (Brent) Sims of Janesville, Per Block of Denver, Chris (Billie) Sims of West Union, Russell (Lisa) Sims of Tripoli, Dallas (Crystal) Sims of Fredericksburg, and Joshua Sims of place; two sisters: Jean (Phil) Christensen of Shiloh, Il, and Judy (John) Hildebrand of Janesville; and a special friend: Joan Frisch.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and a brother: David Sims

No services are planned for this time. Memorials may be directed to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com