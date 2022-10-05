CEDAR FALLS-Richard Sands Douglas, 95, of Cedar Falls passed away at Nation Cottage of Western Home Communities on Sunday, October 2, 2022. He was born March 27, 1927, in Westfield, New Jersey, son of Ira Crawford and Caroline (Sands) Douglas. Dick graduated with a Law Degree from Duke (NC) and a Specialists Degree in Education from Rutgers University (NJ). He met Frances Edwards while working on the law journal at Duke and they married October 10, 1953. Dick worked for Golden Guernsey Dairy in Point Pleasant, New Jersey from 1954-1959, then Newark College of Engineering also in New Jersey until 1975, when the family moved to Cedar Falls where he worked as an Administrator at UNI until his retirement in 1989.