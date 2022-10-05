March 27, 1927-October 2, 2022
CEDAR FALLS-Richard Sands Douglas, 95, of Cedar Falls passed away at Nation Cottage of Western Home Communities on Sunday, October 2, 2022. He was born March 27, 1927, in Westfield, New Jersey, son of Ira Crawford and Caroline (Sands) Douglas. Dick graduated with a Law Degree from Duke (NC) and a Specialists Degree in Education from Rutgers University (NJ). He met Frances Edwards while working on the law journal at Duke and they married October 10, 1953. Dick worked for Golden Guernsey Dairy in Point Pleasant, New Jersey from 1954-1959, then Newark College of Engineering also in New Jersey until 1975, when the family moved to Cedar Falls where he worked as an Administrator at UNI until his retirement in 1989.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Frances; his daughter, Susan Risse; brother, William (Lorraine) Douglas; sons-in-law, Terry Flynn and David Harvey Byerly III; and great-grandson, Robert Miller. He is survived by his daughters, Lynn Flynn of Cornelius, NC and Karen Byerly of Exton, PA; grandchildren: Kiersten Malo, Jessica (Alex) Poppe, Bryan Byerly, Lisa (Larry) Miller, Christine (Jerry) Platt and Matthew Flynn; great-grandchildren: Sean (Taylor) Miller, Dane Hallberg, Jason Flynn and Tabitha Flynn; great-great grandchildren: Kaylin Hallbert, Connor Miller and Anya Miller.
Dick’s Memorial Service will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the Cedar Falls United Church of Christ. Inurnment with Military Honors will follow at a later date at Fairview Cemetery of Westfield, NJ. Flowers are welcome, but please consider a memorial to Cedar Falls UCC or the Western Home Foundation (5307 Caraway Lane, Cedar Falls, IA 50613). Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.
