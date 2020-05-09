Richard S. Klingaman

(1926-2020)
WATERLOO—Richard “Dick” Stewart (Fleming) Klingaman passed from this earth into heaven Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Friendship Village Pavilion.
Dick was born October 13, 1926 in Waterloo, Iowa, to R.S. and Ruth (Klingaman) Fleming. Most of his childhood he lived in Pomona, California, then he came back to live with his uncle and aunt, Earl and Edna Klingaman in Waterloo, where they shared the love of farming, raising hogs and cattle.
He graduated from Orange High School in 1944. At age 18, he entered the United States Army serving in World War II Pacific Theater. He was on the second wave of troops to disembark at Nagasaki, Japan. He was honorably discharged in 1946. Following the service, he attended McPherson College in McPherson, Kansas, for two years, then returned to the Iowa farm and he legally changed his last name to Klingaman to continue farming with (now father and mother) Earl and Edna Belle.
He married Donna Jean Tannreuther in June 1949 at the South Waterloo Church of the Brethren and they raised three children, Steve, Soo and Kris. Dick and Jean were married over 50 years before her death April 21, 2000.
He married Mary Kay McDonald in August 2003, and they enjoyed the love of a blended family.
Dick earned many farming awards for his crops and purebred Duroc hogs. In 1957, he was selected as Outstanding Young Farmer of Black Hawk County. He showed many Grand Champion Duroc hogs at the Iowa State Fair, Minneapolis State Fair, National Duroc Congress and National Barrow Show. He was awarded the Iowa Pork Producers Seed Stock Award and inducted into the Iowa Duroc Breeders Hall of Fame. In 1974, Dick and family hosted U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Earl Butz on the farm. Dick was especially proud to receive the Iowa Century Farm Award for the continued ownership of farmland in his family for more than 100 years.
While he was successful at farming, he didn’t stop there. As an entrepreneur, he developed and built: Timberline, an 80-home condominium development, Goose Creek Truck Stop at Highways 63 and 20, Stow Away Storage, a 500-unit self-storage facility, and Ekho Ridge Townhomes, a 51-home condo complex, all located on the Waterloo original family farm.
In 1986 Dick was named Waterloo Citizen of the Year. Dick was awarded the prestigious WCF Courier Cedar Valley Award 8 over 80 in 2012 for his contributions to the community.
Dick was a lifetime member of the Church of the Brethren. He served his community by being a Sunday School superintendent 18 years, Black Hawk County 4-H leader, National Cattle Congress 40-year member where he served as president and chairman of the board, member of Black Hawk County Republicans and Republicans of Iowa, member of Black Hawk County Board of Health, Iowa Duroc Association and NE Iowa Swine Testing Association.
Dick leaves behind a legacy of loving Christ, and a family that will forever miss him.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Kay of Waterloo; son, Steve (Deb) Klingaman of Waterloo; daughter, Soo Greiman of Hudson; daughter, Kris (Dave Albrecht) Klingaman of Fairbank; 7 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; stepchildren, Vicki (Leon) Aden of Iowa City, Mary Scourick of Hudson, New Hampshire, and Scott (Kathryn) McDonald of Waterloo; 5 stepgrandchildren; 2 stepgreat-grandchildren; 3 nieces; a nephew; and many California cousins.
Dick is preceded in death by his wife, Donna Jean Klingaman; mother, Ruth Ohler; mother and father, Edna Belle and Earl Klingaman; a brother, Donald Fleming; brother- and sister-in-law, Robert and Charlotte Tannreuther; a nephew and his wife, Bill and Liz Tannreuther; and a niece, Lynn Tannreuther.
A family service will take place with interment in Orange Township Cemetery. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to South Waterloo Church of the Brethren, Black Hawk County 4-H Foundation, Hudson FFA, or the Cedar Valley Hospice.
Cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family. Condolences may be left online at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
