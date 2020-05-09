Richard S. Klingaman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1926-2020)

WATERLOO—Richard “Dick” Stewart (Fleming) Klingaman passed from this earth into heaven Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Friendship Village Pavilion.

Dick was born October 13, 1926 in Waterloo, Iowa, to R.S. and Ruth (Klingaman) Fleming. Most of his childhood he lived in Pomona, California, then he came back to live with his uncle and aunt, Earl and Edna Klingaman in Waterloo, where they shared the love of farming, raising hogs and cattle.

He graduated from Orange High School in 1944. At age 18, he entered the United States Army serving in World War II Pacific Theater. He was on the second wave of troops to disembark at Nagasaki, Japan. He was honorably discharged in 1946. Following the service, he attended McPherson College in McPherson, Kansas, for two years, then returned to the Iowa farm and he legally changed his last name to Klingaman to continue farming with (now father and mother) Earl and Edna Belle.

He married Donna Jean Tannreuther in June 1949 at the South Waterloo Church of the Brethren and they raised three children, Steve, Soo and Kris. Dick and Jean were married over 50 years before her death April 21, 2000.

He married Mary Kay McDonald in August 2003, and they enjoyed the love of a blended family.