Richard S. Heltibridle

Richard Scott Heltibridle, 80, of Waterloo, died Jan. 8, 2020, at home.

He was born Jan. 4, 1940, in Oelwein to Ralph and Evelyn (Stark) Heltibridle.

Family services in the spring and inurnment at Alice Church Cemetery in Grundy Center. Memorials to your choice or Waterloo Public Library.

