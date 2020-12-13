Richard S. Clements

Richard “Dick” Stanley Clements was born on April 4, 1940, in Waterloo, the son of Vernon and Dorothy (Fischer) Clements. He attended Waterloo East High School. Dick served his country in the United States Navy from 1957 to 1977 and attained the rank of Chief Petty Officer. On March 9, 1991, he was united in marriage to Sandra Ulm at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Evansdale. Dick retired as a health inspector for the Black Hawk County Health Department. He was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, the Evansdale Amvets, was on the board of trustees for the Evansdale Public Library, and the city of Evansdale Storm Water Commission. Dick died at the age of 80 on December 8, 2020, at MercyOne Hospital in Waterloo. He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Barbara “Bobbi” (Vic) Lovejoy; a brother, Dennis Clements; and a sister, Barbara Kirby. Dick is survived by his wife, Sandy, of Evansdale; children, Michelle (Bob) Lane of Waterloo, Sherri Mastin of Florida, Jeffry (Holly) Mastin of Waterloo, and Tracy (Rod) Pryor of Waterloo; grandchildren, Angela Lovejoy, Amanda (Doug) O’Neal, Ashlee Lovejoy, Alyssia Lovejoy, Micheal Milan, Jesse Lane, Matthew Milan, Miranda Ackley, Jamie Rose Mastin, Nicholas Mastin, and Jillian Mastin; great grandchildren, Deven and Paislee O’Neal; sisters, Connie Fifield of Waterloo and Dixie (John) Schoenmakers of Spokane, Washington; and a sister-in-law, Ruth Clements. The funeral service will be private with the burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Please direct memorials to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Evansdale.