Richard “Rick” Miller, 68, of Cedar Falls, passed away at home on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. He was born February 28, 1952, in Hampton, the son of Kenneth and Dorlene (Smith) Miller. Rick graduated from Cedar Falls High School with the Class of 1970, then went to work for John Deere. He was drafted into the U.S. Army serving for 2 years. Rick married Jan Harp on February 20, 1982, and they had a daughter, Carly and a son, Bruce. Jan preceded him in death in 1999. Rick retired in 2007 with 35 years of service at Deeres. He was married to Annette Atkins on February 27, 2008. In 2013, Rick was diagnosed with AML Leukemia and Annette was by his side throughout this journey.