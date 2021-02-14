February 28, 1952-February 10, 2021
Richard “Rick” Miller, 68, of Cedar Falls, passed away at home on Wednesday, February 10, 2021. He was born February 28, 1952, in Hampton, the son of Kenneth and Dorlene (Smith) Miller. Rick graduated from Cedar Falls High School with the Class of 1970, then went to work for John Deere. He was drafted into the U.S. Army serving for 2 years. Rick married Jan Harp on February 20, 1982, and they had a daughter, Carly and a son, Bruce. Jan preceded him in death in 1999. Rick retired in 2007 with 35 years of service at Deeres. He was married to Annette Atkins on February 27, 2008. In 2013, Rick was diagnosed with AML Leukemia and Annette was by his side throughout this journey.
Rick was preceded in death by his first wife, Jan; his son, Bruce; his mother; and sister, Lanny. He is survived by his wife, Annette; his daughter, Carly (Pat) McGivern of Dysart; grandsons, Dylan and Brady McGivern; his father of Cedar Falls; 2 brothers, Mark (Deb) Miller of Bozeman, MT and Steve (Kris) Miller of Dike; stepsons, Curt (Leann) Atkins of Waverly and Mark Atkins of Waterloo; 8 step-grandchildren: Caitlin, Carson, Jacob, Paige, Ryann, Ryleigh, Tyler and Tristin.
A public visitation will be held from 1:30-3:30 pm on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home of Cedar Falls. Attendees must bring and wear a mask and practice social distancing. Rick’s memorial service will be private with a video of the service made available at a later date at www.DahlFuneralHome.com. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to CureDuchenne or to Cedar Valley Hospice.
Rick enjoyed golf, working out, biking on the trails, travelling and was an Iowa Hawkeye season ticket holder for 30 years. Rick will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
