June 14, 1945-September 1, 2021
CEDAR FALLS-Richard (Rick) Lee Koontz, 76, of Cedar Falls passed away from complications of Alzheimer’s at Deery Suites in Cedar Falls. He was born June 14, 1945 in Cedar Falls to Beryl (Dowden) and Onis Koontz. He graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1963. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves from 1963-1969. On November 23, 1966, he married Beatrice (Bea) Ager in Cedar Falls. Rick worked at John Deere from 1963 until 2000, retiring as a systems analyst.
Rick is survived by his wife Bea and son, Jason (Todd Linscott) of Rock Island, IL. Others include a brother, Jan, his in-laws Ted Ager, Dorothy Lucas, Bev Ager, Anne & Derril Boerschel, Alma Long, and Krista & Denny Meyer. He also has many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Martin, parents-in-law Charles M. & Elizabeth Ager, and other in-laws May Ager, Carl Lucas, Janet & Stan Westendorf, Chuck & Jean Ager, Jerry Long, and David Ager as well as Wesley Lucas and Kolton Westendorf.
Family and friends were Rick’s greatest joy. He loved music from his teen years, collecting records, especially rock-n-roll and blues in the 50s. After retirement, he sang with the Metropolitan Chorale. He also enjoyed sports and cheering on UNI teams in volleyball, football and wrestling. He was a runner, completing many half-marathons, and golfed in retirement.
He volunteered in elementary schools doing programs on sexual abuse prevention. He served on the Board of the Friends of the Cedar Falls Public Library.
Memorials in lieu of flowers may be sent to Friends of Cedar Falls Public Library, St. John Lutheran Church (Cedar Falls), or Cedar Bend Humane Society.
Memorial services 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 7, 2021 in the Courtyard at St. John Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls, with inurnment in the Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens. Family will greet friends 30 minutes prior to and after the service. In case of rain, services will be moved in to the sanctuary. Those in attendance are required to wear a mask, should bring a lawn chair and dress casually. Online condolences may be left at: www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
