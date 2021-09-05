June 14, 1945-September 1, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Richard (Rick) Lee Koontz, 76, of Cedar Falls passed away from complications of Alzheimer’s at Deery Suites in Cedar Falls. He was born June 14, 1945 in Cedar Falls to Beryl (Dowden) and Onis Koontz. He graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1963. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves from 1963-1969. On November 23, 1966, he married Beatrice (Bea) Ager in Cedar Falls. Rick worked at John Deere from 1963 until 2000, retiring as a systems analyst.

Rick is survived by his wife Bea and son, Jason (Todd Linscott) of Rock Island, IL. Others include a brother, Jan, his in-laws Ted Ager, Dorothy Lucas, Bev Ager, Anne & Derril Boerschel, Alma Long, and Krista & Denny Meyer. He also has many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Martin, parents-in-law Charles M. & Elizabeth Ager, and other in-laws May Ager, Carl Lucas, Janet & Stan Westendorf, Chuck & Jean Ager, Jerry Long, and David Ager as well as Wesley Lucas and Kolton Westendorf.