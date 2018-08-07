Richard "Rick" Hoffman

Richard Karl Hoffman (Rick), 57, passed away August 4, 2018, in his Waterloo home surrounded by family.
Rick was a selfless individual putting others before himself always, and the best dad (with apologies to those who thought their dad held that title). Rick had been battling cancer since October 2012 and had an amazing group of friends and family supporting him throughout his fight.
The following survive Rick and were instrumental to his treatment: his three children, Larissa of Cedar Rapids, Riley (Chris Hull) of Denver, Colorado and Reece of Tiffin; his former wife Lisa Dillavou her husband Russ Dillavou and their children, Lael and Luke; his siblings Kris Hoffman, Mark Hoffman, Mike Hoffman, Steve Hoffman and Kathy Ellis; their spouses; an aunt, Peg Hathaway; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
He was intelligent, generous, funny and downright ornery to his core. His dry sense of humor and smirk carried through to every aspect of his life. Rick loved the Iowa Hawkeyes and can be remembered as shouting things such as “That’s a foul ref!” at the television in his “attempt” to inform the coaches and referees that their plays and calls were not acceptable.
Rick also had a love for “tinkering.” If ever a phone call was missed, you can bet that it was due to him being in the garage under the hood of a car, or working on a motorcycle or minibike. His latest project, a ’64 Plymouth Valiant, was something he dreamed of building his entire life.
He was also the dad that could spend hours by a pond with nothing but his kids, a tackle box and fishing rod in hand.
Rick enjoyed being part of a strong Catholic community as an active member of both St. Edward’s Parish in Waterloo and St. Mary’s Parish in Centerville. He was born June 10, 1961, in Centerville, son of William and Joan Fuller Hoffman. He graduated from Centerville High School and Indian Hills Community College and was employed with Vidas Auto Parts, which started his love of working on cars, Rubbermaid, Waterloo Industries and lastly Viking Pump in Cedar Falls.
In his company, we felt special, cherished, and loved.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 10, at St. Mary Catholic Church, with burial in Oakland Cemetery, both in Centerville, Iowa. Public visitation will be from 5 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, Waterloo, and continue for one hour before services Friday at the church in Centerville.
Memorials may be directed to: Saint Mary Catholic Church or Saint Edward Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
