Richard ‘Rick' Henkle

EVANSDALE -- Richard A. “Rick” Henkle, 84, of Evansdale, died Friday, Jan. 31, at home of Stage 4 cancer.
He was born June 22, 1935, Shellsburg, son of Jake Titus and Mary Ruth Hayes Henkle. He married Connie L. Faith on June 2, 1980, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. Rick worked at Rath Meat Packing Co. for 30 years, retiring in 1984.
Survivors: his wife; a daughter, Hope Faith of Winona, Minn.; two sons, Daniel Faith of Waterloo, and Rick (Leann) Faith of Lyle‚ Minn.; four grandchildren, Jakob Faith of Cedar Falls, Lucas Lavin of Winona, Minn., Amber Faith of Albert Lea, Minn., and Bill Faith of the U.S. Air Force; three great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Evelyn Gautney and Zelda (Paul) Dinnibier‚ both of Waterloo.
Preceded in death by: his parents; four brothers, Charles, Edward, Albert, and Ivan Henkle; and two sisters, Mary De Voogd and Frances Van Gorder.
Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Kearns Funeral Service, Kimball Chapel, Waterloo, with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery, Oelwein. Visitation is for an hour before services at the funeral home.
Memorials: to the family
Online condolences at www.KearnsFuneralService.com
