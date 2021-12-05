May 17, 1959-December 1, 2021
WATERLOO-Richard “Rick” Gerstenkorn passed away on December 1, 2021 at Allen Memorial Hospital. He was born May 17, 1959 in Waterloo, the son of Richard L. and Janet K. (Hanks) Gerstenkorn. He graduated from East Waterloo. Rick also served in the United States Marine Corp. He worked as a postal worker retiring after 30 plus years. Rick was an avid hunter and fisherman. For more than 25 years, he was a Hunter Education Instructor and received a service award for Black Hawk County. Rick also enjoyed spending a lot of time on Leech Lake. He would help all that needed it; didn’t matter if he knew you well or not.
Rick is preceded in death by his parents, and a half brother, Gary Bell. Rick is survived by his daughter; Liz Gerstenkorn, and a brother, Dale Gerstenkorn, both of Waterloo; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be directed to the family. Visitation will be Monday, December 6, 2021, at Parrott and Wood Chapel of Memories from 4:00—7:00 PM. Services will be Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Parrott and Wood Chapel of Memories at 10:30 AM. Burial will be at the Garden of Memories Cemetery with military rites. Parrott & Wood is handling arrangements 319-232-3235. Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com
