WATERLOO-Richard “Rick” Gerstenkorn passed away on December 1, 2021 at Allen Memorial Hospital. He was born May 17, 1959 in Waterloo, the son of Richard L. and Janet K. (Hanks) Gerstenkorn. He graduated from East Waterloo. Rick also served in the United States Marine Corp. He worked as a postal worker retiring after 30 plus years. Rick was an avid hunter and fisherman. For more than 25 years, he was a Hunter Education Instructor and received a service award for Black Hawk County. Rick also enjoyed spending a lot of time on Leech Lake. He would help all that needed it; didn’t matter if he knew you well or not.