February 24, 1955-May 5, 2022

WATERLOO-Richard “Rick” Ford Oesterling III of Waterloo, IA went home to be with his Lord and Savior on May 5th, 2022, at the age of 67, at the University of Iowa Hospitals.

Rick was born on February 24th, 1955, in Butler, PA, the son of Richard Ford II and Norma Jean Dietz Oesterling. He grew up in Prospect, PA and attended Slippery Rock High School, where he graduated in 1973. Rick received his BS in Youth Studies and Master of Education from Liberty University, Lynchburg, VA. He served Jesus Christ as youth pastor at Homeacre Chapel in Butler, PA, Thomas Road Baptist Church in Lynchburg, and Cedar Valley Community Church in Waterloo. He also served at South Waterloo Church of the Brethren, St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church in Washburn, IA and Grace Baptist Church in Waterloo, where he last attended.

His family will miss his captivating presence in their lives. He was a gifted writer and loved to learn. Rick’s joys came from growing many vegetables and flowers in his garden. He enjoyed painting nature scenes inspired from numerous trips. Rick always made time to pass on his passions to his children and others. You could find Rick at his children’s many sporting and musical events, cheering them on.

His greatest gifts were his abilities to bring the Bible to life and the discipleship of friends and family who came to know Christ through his ministries. Rick’s battle with serious medical issues in recent years demonstrated his courage and deep faith in God. Despite the pain, Rick found joy in family and encouraged others through teaching.

Rick is survived by his devoted wife of 40 years, Phyllis Oesterling; lovingly remembered by his children, Cherith (Matthew Kierleber) Oesterling of Waterloo, Chelsea (Chris) Smith of Cedar Falls and Caleb Oesterling, of Cedar Falls; granddaughter Adeline Keierleber (and two due 2022); his siblings Edward Oesterling of Butler, PA, Cris (Wally) Kendle of Prospect, PA, and Gordan Oesterling of Prospect, PA; and fourteen nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Cedar Valley Church, 3520 Ansborough Avenue Waterloo, IA, on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 10:00 AM.

The family suggests memorial contributions in Rick’s honor be directed to The American Kidney Fund or Grace Baptist Church of Waterloo.

The family wishes to send a special thank you to the wonderful healthcare workers at DaVita, MercyOne Waterloo, and University of Iowa Hospitals.

Locke at Tower Park 4140 Kimball Ave., Waterloo is handling arrangements, (319) 233-3146. Go to www.LockeFuneralService.com for more information.