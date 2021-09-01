January 20, 1973-August 29, 2021
INDEPENDENCE-Richard “Rick” D. Wendling, 48, of Independence, IA., died Sunday, August 29, 2021, at the Unity Point—St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, IA.
Rick was born on January 20th, 1973, in Waterloo, Iowa is the son of Louis C. and Shirley L. (Ferreter) Wendling. He was a 1991 graduate of the Independence High School, and obtained a associates degree in Agri Studies from Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, IA. On August 9,2002 he married Lisa Marie Black in Independence, IA. He was the Superintendent of the Secondary Roads Dept. in Buchanan County for 26 years. Rick also was involved in the community serving on the Buchanan County Fair Board, and coaching and officiating many youth events for many years. He was also an avid fisherman, hunter, and enjoyed golfing.
He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Lisa, Independence, IA., three children: Karter, Sawyer, and JorgieRae, all of Independence, IA. His parents Louis and Shirley Wendling, Independence, and two sisters; Kayleen Hornbrook, Ankeny, IA., and Barbara Wendling, Independence, IA.
Rick was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph (Little Joey) Wendling, and his mother-in-law, Pamela Black.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM Thursday, September 2,2021 at St. John’s Catholic Church, Independence, IA, with Rev. David Beckman officiating. Burial will be in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery. Friends may call from 2 to 8 PM Wednesday at the Reiff Family Center in Independence, IA.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.