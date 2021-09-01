Richard “Rick” D. Wendling

Rick was born on January 20th, 1973, in Waterloo, Iowa is the son of Louis C. and Shirley L. (Ferreter) Wendling. He was a 1991 graduate of the Independence High School, and obtained a associates degree in Agri Studies from Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, IA. On August 9,2002 he married Lisa Marie Black in Independence, IA. He was the Superintendent of the Secondary Roads Dept. in Buchanan County for 26 years. Rick also was involved in the community serving on the Buchanan County Fair Board, and coaching and officiating many youth events for many years. He was also an avid fisherman, hunter, and enjoyed golfing.