 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Richard “Rick” D. Wendling
0 entries

Richard “Rick” D. Wendling

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Richard “Rick” D. Wendling

January 20, 1973-August 29, 2021

INDEPENDENCE-Richard “Rick” D. Wendling, 48, of Independence, IA., died Sunday, August 29, 2021, at the Unity Point—St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, IA.

Rick was born on January 20th, 1973, in Waterloo, Iowa is the son of Louis C. and Shirley L. (Ferreter) Wendling. He was a 1991 graduate of the Independence High School, and obtained a associates degree in Agri Studies from Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, IA. On August 9,2002 he married Lisa Marie Black in Independence, IA. He was the Superintendent of the Secondary Roads Dept. in Buchanan County for 26 years. Rick also was involved in the community serving on the Buchanan County Fair Board, and coaching and officiating many youth events for many years. He was also an avid fisherman, hunter, and enjoyed golfing.

He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Lisa, Independence, IA., three children: Karter, Sawyer, and JorgieRae, all of Independence, IA. His parents Louis and Shirley Wendling, Independence, and two sisters; Kayleen Hornbrook, Ankeny, IA., and Barbara Wendling, Independence, IA.

Rick was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph (Little Joey) Wendling, and his mother-in-law, Pamela Black.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM Thursday, September 2,2021 at St. John’s Catholic Church, Independence, IA, with Rev. David Beckman officiating. Burial will be in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery. Friends may call from 2 to 8 PM Wednesday at the Reiff Family Center in Independence, IA.

To leave an on-line condolence please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Dad turns his son's toy collection into a hobby

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News