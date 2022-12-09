 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Richard Raymond Buchholz

Richard Raymond Buchholz

December 6, 2022

DENVER-Richard Raymond Buchholz, 75, of Denver, died Tuesday, December 6th, 2022, at UnityPoint-Allen Memorial Hospital.

Visitation will be held from 4pm to 7 pm on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at St. John Lutheran Church in Denver. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 12, at the church with Rev. Larry Feldt officiating. Burial with military rites by the Waverly Veterans Honor Guard will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Denver. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family and on-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is assisting with arrangements. 319-984-5379

