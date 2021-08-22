January 13, 1952-August 19, 2021

WAVERLY-Richard Ray Holm, 69, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away from his battle with cancer on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at his home in Waverly.

Rich was born on January 13, 1952, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Holger and Alice (Bakker) Holm. He attended school in New Hartford and later obtained his GED and welding degree from Hawkeye Tech in Waterloo. Rich was united in marriage to Sandra Rambo on April 19, 1969, in Waterloo, Iowa. He worked at John Deere in Waterloo from 1975 until his retirement in 2006.

Rich loved being outdoors; he enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson and horseback riding. He also could be found tinkering in his garage.

Rich is survived by his wife, Sandra of Waverly; a daughter, Karrie (Corey) Holman of La Porte City; a son, Richard (Miwako) Holm of Mililani, Hawaii; and a daughter, Kimberly (Shannon) Rousselow of Lake Ozark, Missouri; seven grandchildren, Jake (Shelly) Wilson, Hannah (Brandt) Becker, Elliana Wilson, Sereana Holm, Ariel Holm, Drake Rousselow and Bella Rousselow; two great grandchildren, Alice Wilson and Clara Becker; a brother, Lavern (Bonnie) Holm of Parkersburg and a sister, Carolyn (Tom) Harkness of Denver, Colorado. He was preceded in death by his parents.