December 3, 1924—January 5, 2021

WATERLOO-Richard R. “Dick” Layman, 96, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Deery Suites of Western Home Communities.

He was born December 3, 1924 in Chicago, IL, son of Edgar B. and Beulah Richards Layman. He graduated from the University of Iowa with a bachelor’s degree in commerce.

Dick served in the U.S. Army during World War II in the Pacific Theater.

He married Lorraine “Deeney” Barron June 28, 1946 at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Cedar Rapids; she died September 14, 2018.

Dick was the president of Standard Battery Electric Co in Waterloo, where he worked for 30 years, retiring in 1990

He was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church and The Elks Lodge #290.

Dick is survived by son, William “Bill” Layman of Waterloo; daughter, Candice (Jim) Bischoff of Ely, MN; grandson, Travis (Kati) Bischoff of Greenfield, WI; and three great-granddaughters, Page, Ainsley, and Charlotte.

He is preceded in death by his wife; and daughter in law, Sue Layman.

No services at this time; Memorials may be directed to a charity of the donor’s choice; Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.