Richard P. “Rick” Michaels

(1954-2019)
WATERLOO — Richard Paul “Rick” Michaels, 64, of Waterloo, died Monday, March 18, at NewAldaya Senior Living due to Parkinson’s disease.
He was born July 4, 1954, in Waterloo, son of Ferdinand Edward and Margaret Olive Chapman Michaels.
He graduated from Waterloo Central High School in 1973. Rick worked as a laborer for various manufacturing companies.
Survived by: two sons, Eric (Mandy) Michaels of Prescott, Wis., and Matthew Michaels of Waterloo; his mother of Waterloo; a sister, Lori (David) Clabby of Waterloo; a brother, Brian (Jennifer) Michaels of Scottsdale, Ariz.; three grandchildren, Marrissa (Jordan) Rindels, Adriana Michaels and Emma Michaels; a great-grandchild, Jaxon; two nephews, Reed Clabby and Kyle (Chris) Clabby-Kane; a niece, Julie Michaels; and three great-nephews.
Preceded in death by: his father.
Private graveside services and inurnment: took place at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Cedar Falls.
Memorials: may be directed to Iowa Chapter of the American Parkinson Disease Foundation or Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralhome.com.
Rick enjoyed stock car races, especially at the Independence Motor Speedway, fishing and attending Waterloo Black Hawks’ hockey games.
