(1933-2019)
CEDAR FALLS — Richard P. Halstead, 85, of Indianola, formerly of Waterloo, died Monday, Jan. 28, at the Good Samaritan Society in Indianola.
He was born April 28, 1933, in Union Township in Fayette County, son of Herbert and Mary (Tillman) Halstead. He married Bonnie Kay Head on Aug. 2, 1958, in New Hampton. She died Nov. 23, 2013.
He graduated from West Union High School in 1951; earned his bachelor of science in ag education from Iowa State University in 1956, and his master of science from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in 1973. He served in the Army National Guard; taught voc ag and science across Iowa for over 60 years and was a substitute teacher in the metro area from age 62 until age 84. After retiring in 1996 from teaching full time, he was employed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture for 17 years as a loan administrator with the Farmers Home Administration (FmHA).
Survived by: three sons, Kevin (Monica) Halstead of Muscatine, Kent (Laurel) Halstead of Indianola and Kregg (Araks) Halstead of Almaty, Kazakhstan; a daughter, Kandice (Jeff) Tjebkes of Muscatine; 11 grandchildren, Taylor (Emily), Zachary (Casey), Zane (Anna), Nathan (Maggie), Danny, Madison, Mark and Elizabeth Halstead, and Kaelen, Kamryn and Kason Tjebkes; a great-grandchild, Sawyer Halstead; a brother, John Halstead of Loup City, Neb.; and a sister-in-law, Helen Halstead of West Union.
Preceded in death by: a brother, George Halstead; and a sister, Clara Kleiman.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 2, at First United Methodist Church, with burial in Fairview Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1, at Richardson Funeral Service, Cedar Falls, and also for one hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the church.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
