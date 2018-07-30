Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Richard Ott (1924-2018)

Richard Ott

GREENE — Richard E. Ott, 94, of Greene, died Saturday, July 28, at Valley View Care Center, Greene.

He was born July 28, 1924, near Dougherty to Roy and Easter (Hill) Ott.

On Feb. 11, 1945, he married Mary Elizabeth McElroy. As a young man, he worked for various area farmers. In the ‘50s, he purchased the farm near Marble Rock and Greene that he lived on for the next 65 years.

He was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church in Greene.

Survived by: his children, Mike Ott (Elaine) of Marble Rock, Patsy Ott-Pick (Bill) of Cedar Falls, Mary Jo Brown (Dan) of Ankeny, Janet Schrock (Chris) of Ankeny, Rick Ott (Kristi) of Greene, Kelly Ott (Ann) of Osage; 22 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; a brother, Don Ott; sisters-in-law, Sharon Ott and Louise Ott; and brothers-in-law, Dean Abbott and Charlie McElroy.

Preceded in death: by his wife; his daughter, Charlotte Miller; son-in-law Dick Miller; grandson Dana Miller; seven sisters, Eunice, Gladys, Mary, Grace, Evelyn, Lois Ila; and five brothers, Malcolm, Homer, Harold, Jim and Larry.

Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, at Calvary Baptist Church in Greene; burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery, Greene. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 31, at Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. First St., Greene.

Memorials: may be directed to the Richard Ott Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 219, Greene, Iowa 50636.

Richard enjoyed family, farming, horses, mules and his walk with the Lord.

